Woman recalls night her 4-year-old niece was shot

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — Ruth Ann Brimzy heard the gunshots and worried that it was one of her family members that got wounded or worse.

Turns out her fears were legitimate.

Brimzy’s niece is recovering after having been shot in one of her arms.

It was about 10:50 p.m. that day when sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about gunfire in the 200 block of Lake Street in Campti. The person who called 911 reported that a child had been shot.

A 4-year-old girl was in a mobile home on Lake Street in Campti when she was shot in one of her arms Feb. 23, 2023. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The responding deputies learned that the gunfire came after two men left a mobile home they were visiting on Lake Street. Someone fired multiple shots into a 2012 Nissan Altima not long after the two walked out and before they got into the car. One of the men managed to get into the car while the shots were being fired; he was grazed in the head by a bullet. He did not require medical attention, the sheriff’s office reported.

Authorities said not long after the gunshots were fired, family members realized that a 4-year-old who was standing in the mobile home had been hit. The child was taken to a local hospital then later transferred to a regional trauma center. Her wound is not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (318) 357-7830. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 357-3817.

