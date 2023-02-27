Warm this week; severe storms possible Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! And with this weather, it definitely is a happy Monday! Temperatures have reached the upper-70s and low-80s across portions of the ArkLaTex this afternoon and the warm temperatures will continue into the evening hours if you have plans after the sun sets. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will eventually get cool, with lows dropping to the upper-40s, which is pretty much right at average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will warm up a little more with highs in the mid-80s being possible. The sunshine will continue along with the windier conditions, southerly wind up to 15 miles per hour, and gusts over 20 mph are possible. Other than the breeze, it will be a very nice and uneventful day in ArkLaTex Weather. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s with increasing cloud cover and the southerly wind continuing.

Wednesday and Thursday are when things begin to change for the worse here at home. We are looking at the chance for some storms on Wednesday, a very few of which may be severe as we are under 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk for severe storms that day, but Wednesday is not the focus of this forecast. Thursday we will see a cold front move into the ArkLaTex, bringing a severe threat that is looking a bit more dangerous than the most recent severe days since the beginning of the year. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 30% chance for severe storms that day and we will know on a 1-5 scale where their thinking is tomorrow. What we know now is that widespread storms are looking likely and the environment will be unstable enough for severe storms with all modes of severe weather on the table. The timing of the storms is looking to be in the late afternoon and evening hours, unfortunately bringing the chance for severe weather after the sun sets, but hopefully not after midnight. We will continue to discuss this in the coming days and I highly recommend you pay attention to our forecasts and download the KSLA First Alert weather app as it is the easiest way for us to alert you in times of severe weather.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.