Victim identified in North Hearne hit-and-run

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a hit-and-run on North Hearne Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Officials say Mitchell Frieson, 21, was walking across the highway just after midnight when he was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 12:40 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

