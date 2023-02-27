Victim identified in North Hearne hit-and-run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a hit-and-run on North Hearne Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Officials say Mitchell Frieson, 21, was walking across the highway just after midnight when he was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 12:40 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

