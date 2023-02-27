Sunny and pleasant day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is rapidly pushing east across the ArkLaTex early this morning and should be clearing our far eastern counties and parishes by sunrise. A brief shower can’t be ruled out along this front early and it will be windy at times as the front is moving through with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible.

Later this morning, it turns sunny and our winds will start to relax setting the stage for a gorgeous afternoon! Expect temperatures to warm into the mid 70s regionwide so get outside and enjoy!

For Tuesday, our wind switches to the south and this will cause temperatures to soar once again. In fact, highs should reach into the low and mid 80s for many which is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the end of February.

It stays warm on Wednesday and humidity levels will also start to increase as our flow remains from the south. This warm and humid air will set the stage for scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Some of these could turn strong with hail and wind the primary threats.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a powerful low pressure system and cold front will be taking aim on the ArkLaTex. This major system will be running into a very warm and muggy airmass and all the ingredients are coming together for a major severe weather event. All threat are on the table including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. Pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days!

Behind this system, much cooler air will arrive with highs by Friday only in the 50s along with a gusty northwest wind.

Right now, the weekend is looking gorgeous with some sunshine along with a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

