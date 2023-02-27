Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man accused of having sexual relations with 13-year-old

Destiny Lee'eontavis Persley, DOB: 4/27/2002
Destiny Lee'eontavis Persley, DOB: 4/27/2002(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is now behind bars for allegedly having sex with a juvenile.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Destiny Persley, 20, reportedly had sex with a 13-year-old on five separate occasions back in October of 2022. Persley is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

RECENT CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Persley was arrested Feb. 22 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18.
Man fatally shot multiple times in parking lot after dispute in Whataburger
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim fatally shot in Queensborough identified by Caddo Parish coroner
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a...
Keithville man accused of stealing metal from his former employer
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

Woman accused of causing 4-vehicle wrong way wreck on I-49 turns herself in
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Strawberry Day; a sign spring is one step closer
Black History Month: Pastor Steven Harris
Black History Month: Pastor Steven Harris dedicates life to church, community