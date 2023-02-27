Man accused of having sexual relations with 13-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is now behind bars for allegedly having sex with a juvenile.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Destiny Persley, 20, reportedly had sex with a 13-year-old on five separate occasions back in October of 2022. Persley is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Persley was arrested Feb. 22 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond was set at $100,000.

