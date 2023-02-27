LSUS’ D.I.C.E. office honors 17 families’ legacies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Shreveport is honoring the legacies of 17 individuals’ families by sharing their stories this Black History Month.

The school’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement or D.I.C.E. has spent long hours putting together the documentary “Stories of Black History.”

“We wanted to do something very different addressing the issue of black families,” said Dr. Kenna Franklin, assistant vice provost for D.I.C.E. at LSUS.

“We live in such an instant gratification kind of society, it’s just wonderful to pause and give homage to those who created the bridge to allow you to be where you are today.”

Franklin feels that the current generation’s Black community is not invested enough in its lineage.

She and others spent Sunday evening watching 17 people explore the rich histories of their bloodlines and all answering the same three questions.

“Who was the linchpin character in your family, the person who sort of turned things around to the positive?

“What lesson did you learn from that individual that you feel inspired and obliged to pass on to the next generation?

“The last question was really a comment. We asked them to talk about the future of the African-American family.”

LSU Shreveport's Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement put together the documentary “Stories of Black History” then held a showing Feb. 26, 2023, showcasing the legacies of 17 individuals’ families by sharing their stories this Black History Month. (Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)

The project was well received by the audience as they learned of the hurdles some overcame grow into greatness.

“So many of these stories were very positive. They reflected upon the challenges, the hurts,” LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark said. “They didn’t have the opportunity of advantage of where they came from in their family and the community. They had to struggle to get to where they needed to be.”

The Rev. Clifford McLain, although being a part of the experience, was still blown away by how it played out.

“Man, it was an honor. It was informative and encouraging and inspiring. To know so many similar stories yet so many different stories. To hear that and be and a part of that. I had no idea I would be a part of a project like this.”

Dr. Franklin plans on expanding the project that many felt was one of a kind.

“Dr. Kenna Franklin deserves an Oscar,” Clark said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.