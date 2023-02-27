Black History Month: Pastor Steven Harris dedicates life to church, community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Pastor Steven Harris is the senior pastor of Abundant Life International Ministry in Natchitoches and St. Matthew Baptist Church in Creston, La.

Harris is also an elected school board member in Natchitoches Parish District 8.

He graduated from Grambling State University, where he pursued a bachelor’s degree in sociology and marketing. Harris continued his studies in theology and divinity at Slidell Theological Seminary.

He has dedicated over 30 years of his life to serving the church and his community. He continues to support and train other clergy members in finding their calling.

Harris says his mission in life is to disciple, enlighten and empower the world for service by any means necessary.

