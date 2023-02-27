Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host a White House reception Monday to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to give remarks in the East Room.

In a proclamation on National Black History Month signed Jan. 31, Biden said they celebrate the legacy of Black Americans and their power to lead and overcome, which has helped the nation become a more fair and just society.

He cited efforts by the administration to advance equity, including in the areas of housing, infrastructure and diversity in government.

“This country was established upon the profound but simple idea that all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives,” the proclamation stated. “It is an idea America has never fully lived up to, but it is an idea we have never fully walked away from either.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26 on Rainbow...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Rainbow Drive
Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18.
Man fatally shot multiple times in parking lot after dispute in Whataburger
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim fatally shot in Queensborough identified by Caddo Parish coroner
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a...
Keithville man accused of stealing metal from his former employer
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
A computer-run, modular device that customizes drug infusions for individual patient's is seen...
Feds promise to trim backlog of health care investigations
People flocked to Asbury University in Wilmore, where a spontaneous revival broke out on Feb....
Measles case linked to Kentucky revival