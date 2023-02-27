Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says

The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township.

Authorities say uniformed deputies responded to a home on Riebel Ridge Road at around 9:40 a.m. Monday to serve civil papers.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home as deputies approached.

The agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.

Five victims with gunshot wounds were discovered inside the home, according to Stratton.

Four of the individuals were pronounced dead. Stratton said the fifth victim was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital in critical condition.

The chief deputy adds that there were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with processing the scene.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18.
Man fatally shot multiple times in parking lot after dispute in Whataburger
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim fatally shot in Queensborough identified by Caddo Parish coroner
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a...
Keithville man accused of stealing metal from his former employer
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Supreme Court will hear arguments on two lawsuits which challenge the Biden administration’s...
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Victim identified in North Hearne hit-and-run; description of SUV involved released
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal