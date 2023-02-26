Warmer today with a warm week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today, an isolated light shower is possible throughout the day and we will start off cloudy like today has been. It will likely be windy today with southeasterly wind up to around 15 miles per hour, with gusts over 20 mph possible. Foggy conditions this morning will last until the late morning hours. Highs today will, again, be quite variable depending on location, but not as striking as today has been. Highs will range from the mid and upper-60s to the low-80s with the cooler temperatures in the far north of the ArkLaTex. We will see some sunshine as we head into the later afternoon hours prior to sunset and the places that see more sunshine will be in the southern half of the region. Some showers and thunderstorms may move through during the overnight hours with lows tonight dropping to the upper-50s.

Monday will continue the warmer trend into this coming week with isolated or scattered shower chances possible but these won’t get much in the way of any plans you may have. We are tracking our next weather maker that will move in Wednesday and Thursday with widespread rain and storms looking likely on Thursday. Severe storms are looking possible on Thursday and the Storm Prediction Center is keeping an eye on this day for that having issued a day 5 30% chance for severe storms.

