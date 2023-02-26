Warm and sunny to start the week; strong storms possible late week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has turned into a nice day in the ArkLaTex with some sunshine peaking out and temperatures easily warming in some places into the low-80s. Sadly for you folks north of I-30, you’re only seeing the 50s and 60s, just the way it worked this weekend. It’s pretty breezy out there but it will turn downright windy overnight and because of this, a wind advisory has been issued for all counties and parishes until 6 AM tomorrow. There will be some showers and maybe a thunderstorm that will move through between the 2 and 4 AM hours and most will be out of the region by daybreak. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s, staying very warm thanks to that warm front.

Tomorrow we will see plenty of sunshine but thanks to a weak cold front the highs will not be quite as warm today. Widespread mid-70s for highs with some folks possibly seeing the upper-70s. It will likely be breezy throughout the day, especially in the morning, would be a great day to open the windows if you’re able to do that. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s, so you’ll want to shut said windows by sunset.

Widespread storms are looking likely on Thursday as a strong low-pressure system drives a cold front into the ArkLaTex. Severe storms are possible and the Storm Prediction Center has acknowledged this 5 days out, showing that there is a decent amount of confidence already. We will continue to discuss this in the coming days but plan for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and night. Temperatures will drop to the 50s on Friday after a very warm week leading up to the storms.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.