SPD investigating shooting on Rainbow Drive

By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least two people.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting on Rainbow Drive occurred at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

Two people were taken to Ochsner LSU Health. The detective on the scene of the shooting between Aaron Place and Grant Berry Place was unable to provide any information about their condition.

Nor was any information immediately available about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

