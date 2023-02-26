Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss theme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreve Memorial Library (SML) is readying up for its annual Read Across America Day celebration and will be encouraging all to read here, read there, read everywhere!

March 2, was named Read Across America Day in 1989 by the National Education Association, which also happens to be the birthday of author Theodore Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

Dr. Seuss’ iconic children’s books have inspired millions worldwide, so SML decided to hose a special story time and craft program in celebration of Read Across America Day. The program will begin on March 1 and continue throughout all library branches in Caddo Parish until March 4.

Library guests of all ages are invited to visit SML for family-friendly storytime, featuring Dr. Seuss tales, such as The Lorax, The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who, and Green Eggs and Ham. Storytime is designed for preschool-age children but is open to children of all ages. The program combines storytelling with crafts, rhyme and rhythm, and interactive activities. The program encourages early childhood literacy, vocabulary, development, and an early love of reading.

The Belcher-Wyche Branch will host a Dr. Seuss-themed birthday party with cupcakes, singing, stories, and games. The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

On March 1 at 4:30 p.m. The Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, will be holding an Oobleck experiment.

North Shreveport Branch, located at 4844 North Market Street, will have a make-take character headband crafts available on Thursday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All supplies are provided for both the Oobleck experiment and the character headbands.

Full schedules for Dr. Seuss storytimes:

Wednesday, March 1

10 a.m.

Preschool Story Time: Dr. Seuss at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

12 p.m.

Horton Hears a Who Story & Craft at Hosston Branch, 15478 US Highway 71, Hosston

4:30 p.m.

Read Me a Story! at Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

Thursday, March 2

10 a.m.

Baby Bounce: A Dr. Seuss Lapsit Story Time at Broadmoor Branch

Dr. Seuss Story Time & Craft at Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

No Matter How Small at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

Read Across America Day at Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

Read Across America Day at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Seuss-Tastic Story Time for Ages 3 – 5 at David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

10:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss Celebration at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Terrific Thursday Story Time: Celebrating Read Across America Day at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

12 p.m.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Movie & Story Time at Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

1 p.m.

Dr. Seuss Story Time at Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

4 p.m.

Imagineers: Read Across America Day at North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

Read Across America Day at Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Saturday, March 4

10 a.m.

Saturday Story Time: Dr. Seuss Day at Broadmoor Branch

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend. For more information about these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

