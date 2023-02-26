Pedestrian walking near tracks killed by train in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Union Pacific reported a person was walking near the tracks when a train struck them.

On Feb, 25, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received an EMS request for assistance on Timberbrook Drive. Union Pacific called and reported that a person was hit by a train while walking near the tracks.

Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found the person dead.

The person’s identity has yet to be released.

The situation is still under investigation.

