Pedestrian walking near tracks killed by train in Harrison County

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Union Pacific reported a person was walking near the tracks when a train struck them.

On Feb, 25, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received an EMS request for assistance on Timberbrook Drive. Union Pacific called and reported that a person was hit by a train while walking near the tracks.

Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found the person dead.

The person’s identity has yet to be released.

The situation is still under investigation.

