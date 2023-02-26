Man fatally shot multiple times in parking lot after dispute in Whataburger

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) - Mount Pleasant Police respond to a shooting and discover an argument lead to a shooting in a Whataburger parking lot, leaving one dead.

On Feb. 25, at 2:18 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to a call bringing them to a Whataburger, located at the 2300 block of South Jefferson Avenue in response to a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered, Damien Oneal Jackson, 30, from Mount Pleasant, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

EMS responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

During their investigation, officers learned that multiple parties were involved in an altercation inside the Whataburger and they were told to leave. As they left the restaurant the victim was shot by the suspect.

MPPD has identified and questioned multiple witnesses and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were able to identify a suspect.

At 9:20 a.m., detectives arrested Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18, and booked him into the Titus County Jail for alleged murder.

At this time, there are no other suspects.

The MPPD is currently still investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the MPPD 911 Communications Center at 903-575-4004 (reference case number 23-4368).

