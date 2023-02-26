Ask the Doctor
Keithville man accused of stealing metal from his former employer

He also faces a drug charge
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a...
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a stolen license plate, a gun and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine when they searched a Keithville man's property in the 6800 block of Jeremiah Court on Feb. 25, 2023.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Keithville man is accused of stealing metal from his former employer.

Chad DeLoach, 40, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of:

  • simple burglary,
  • theft,
  • illegal possession of stolen things,
  • possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS),
  • being a felon in possession of a firearm, and,
  • illegal carrying of weapons while possessing a CDS.
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a stolen license plate, a gun and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine when they searched a Keithville man's property in the 6800 block of Jeremiah Court on Feb. 25, 2023.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

On Friday (Feb. 24), a business owner reported the theft of metal from his property in the 8300 block of West Antoine Loop. Video evidence shows the theft took place just after midnight the same day, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

At 11:45 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 25), the business owner reported that DeLoach had the items in his yard in the 6800 block of Jeremiah Court, authorities said. Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to investigate and subsequently obtained a search warrant for the property.

At the beginning of the search, deputies found DeLoach hiding in the bathroom of a camper on the property. He was taken into custody.

Deputies reported recovering the stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a stolen license plate, a gun and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

DeLoach’s criminal history shows he cannot lawfully possess any firearm, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

