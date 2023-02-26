Anti-bullying seminar held in honor of bullying victim Levi Creech

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Jiu Jitsu and Clint Davis Counseling held their first Trauma Responsive Jiu Jitsu seminar on Feb. 25.

This seminar was dedicated to Levi Creech who lost his life to suicide after being bullied in 2022.

Levi was a victim of bullying; he lost his life to suicide. (Levi's family)

Parents and their children gathered at the Louisiana Black Belt Academy in Bossier to attend the first seminar. The main focus of the session was teaching children what bullying is and how to handle it. Also, tips on the importance of understanding your child’s mental health were listed.

“We want to help all the children all over the ArkLaTex,” Levi Creech’s grandmother Sandy Templeton said.

Mike Braswell, the event organizer and owner of owner of Louisiana Black Belt Academy, says he wants to bring awareness to resources for mental health issues.

“We’re not trying to teach Jiu Jitsu in one day, but if we can bring awareness to the resources that they have and the mental health resources that they have of it, then we’ve done our job today.”

“I feel amazed and blessed that these guys stepped up to make a difference for all these kids,” Templeton said.

Braswell says he wanted to do something to help in light of a terrible situation.

“When he took his life, it moved all of us and instead of just sitting back, we wanted to be active and say, ‘hey we can make a difference.’ We took this terrible situation and tried to make beauty from ashes.”

One focus for the event was teaching kids basic self-defense moves to use if a situation calls for it. Instructors also took the time to make sure kids know what bully really is.

“We talked about what a bully is. I explained that a bully isn’t just someone who had a bad day, but someone who repeatedly uses power and aggression over you,” Braswell said.

While teaching simple moves to kids, instructors also took the time to teach parents about monitoring their child’s mental health.

“Remove yourself from the situation a little bit; calm down. That way you can be able to talk to your kids, so you can help them transition from anger or frustration into a mindset to where they can be receptive to learning how to deal with that situation,” Brett Wilkinson, a parent, said.

Clint Davis Counseling and Bossier Jiu Jitsu have decided to continue hosting the event in the future.

