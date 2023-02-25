Ask the Doctor
Warmer tomorrow with a warm week ahead

Tracking showers and storms midweek
By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Cloudy skies have dominated the ArkLaTex today with temperatures being highly dependent on where you are located. At one point in the afternoon, there was a 32-degree difference between De Queen and Florien. Shreveport has stayed in the 50s and tonight we will struggle to cool much from that thanks to the cloud cover, we are expecting the mid-50s for overnight lows across the region with cloudy skies continuing. A stray scattered shower is possible.

Tomorrow, an isolated light shower is possible throughout the day and we will start off cloudy like today has been. It will likely be windy tomorrow with southeasterly wind up to around 15 miles per hour, with gusts over 20 mph possible. Foggy conditions tomorrow morning wouldn’t be surprising either. Highs tomorrow will, again, be quite variable depending on location, but not as striking as today has been. Highs will range from the mid and upper-60s to the low-80s with the cooler temperatures in the far north of the ArkLaTex. We will see some sunshine as we head into the later afternoon hours prior to sunset and the places that see more sunshine will be in the southern half of the region. Some showers and thunderstorms may move through during the overnight hours with lows tomorrow night dropping to the upper-50s.

Monday will continue the warmer trend into this coming week with isolated or scattered shower chances possible but these won’t get much in the way of any plans you may have. We are tracking our next weather maker that will move in Wednesday and Thursday with widespread rain and storms looking likely on Thursday. The severe threat is currently uncertain but we will give you the First Alert to changes on that front. Cooler temperatures going into next weekend.

