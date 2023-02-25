Ask the Doctor
Police issues warrant for woman that caused 4-vehicle crash by driving wrong way

(Storyblocks)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 16, Caddo Parish Sherrif’s Office (CPSO) issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman that caused a major crash involving four vehicles on I-49 near Southern Loop.

According to CPSO, just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, 25-year-old Gorgette Riley was speeding in a red Buick Verano, but she was going the wrong way which caused a wreck. She had an unrestrained 3-year-old child in the car with her. Riley, the child, and drivers of two other vehicles were transported to a local hospital where it was determined all suffered serious injuries. Occupants of the fourth vehicle were treated and released at the scene.

Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Diana Evans and Corporal Jack Anderson conducted a lengthy investigation which led to a warrant being obtained. Officials say Riley is charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring with a total bond of $350,000.

Riley, of the 6000 block of W. 70th Street, has not yet been found says CPSO.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or remain anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373.

