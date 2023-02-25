Ask the Doctor
Keithville man violently assaults girlfriend over span of 2 days

Man arrested for abusing girlfriend over two-day period
Man arrested for abusing girlfriend over two-day period(CPSO)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 21, Emmanuel Reyes, 30, was extradited from Houston, Texas, and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center where he remains with a $150,000 bond due to a two-day string of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

The events started on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:32 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a domestic battery report on the 9900 block of Mansfield Road.

The victim reported her boyfriend, Emmanuel Reyes, 30, for allegedly punching and choking her the previous day at their home on the 2600 block of Barron Road. During the argument, Reyes also reportedly sexually assaulted the victim. One of their young children was home during the incident.

The abuse continued the next day at their place of work on the 9400 block of Forbing Road. Reyes hit the victim again in reference to the same argument. They left work together and he continued to hit her in the face and choke her as he drove out of the parking lot.

At one point, Reyes thought he heard police sirens, so he got out of the vehicle and fled. CPSO was called at that time and an investigation was launched.

On Dec. 12, the detective obtained a warrant for Reyes’ arrest for one count of domestic abuse, battery with strangulation, and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. At that time, deputies were unable to locate Reyes.

On Feb. 10, Reyes was located and arrested in Houston, Texas, where he was jailed for the outstanding warrant and later extradited.

The investigation of the sexual assault continues, and more charges are possible.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please contact the domestic violence hotline at 318) 226-5015 or (888) 411-1333. Contact The Providence House 221-7887 or visit 814 Cotton Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101. The Providence House offers services to those coping with or fleeing violent relationships. All services are confidential and at no charge.

