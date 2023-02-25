Cloudy weekend with warmer temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is a foggy start to your weekend and that fog will stick around until late morning. Cool temperatures will lead to the afternoon where we will warm up across much of the ArkLaTex. Highs in the southern portion of the region could rise into the low-70s but in the north, only the 50s should be expected. Cloudy skies will dominate but rain will be limited.

Tomorrow will be much warmer but just as cloudy. Highs will reach the low-80s and again scattered, light rain will be minimal. Sunshine will make an appearance in the late afternoon before sunset which will make for a very nice end to the weekend. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s and the wind will pick up significantly.

Showers are possible overnight into Monday leading to a very warm week this coming week. Our next weather maker will move in Thursday with widespread rain being likely. The severe threat is unclear at this time but we will keep an eye on the system.

