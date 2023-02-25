Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Cloudy weekend with warmer temperatures

By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is a foggy start to your weekend and that fog will stick around until late morning. Cool temperatures will lead to the afternoon where we will warm up across much of the ArkLaTex. Highs in the southern portion of the region could rise into the low-70s but in the north, only the 50s should be expected. Cloudy skies will dominate but rain will be limited.

Tomorrow will be much warmer but just as cloudy. Highs will reach the low-80s and again scattered, light rain will be minimal. Sunshine will make an appearance in the late afternoon before sunset which will make for a very nice end to the weekend. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s and the wind will pick up significantly.

Showers are possible overnight into Monday leading to a very warm week this coming week. Our next weather maker will move in Thursday with widespread rain being likely. The severe threat is unclear at this time but we will keep an eye on the system.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough
Police issues warrant for woman that caused 4-vehicle crash by driving wrong way
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Vanitra Odom, 46
MISSING: Longview woman may be in Dallas/Fort Worth area
A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Campti, La. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
4-year-old injured in shooting in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

Highs variable across the ArkLaTex
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Cool for some on Saturday
Warming back up this weekend with only limited rain expected
Late weekend rain chances
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Cool for some on Saturday
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update