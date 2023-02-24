Warming back up this weekend with only limited rain expected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will rebound over the next few days after Friday’s cool down across the ArkLaTex. Gray skies will prevail but only limited rain is expected. More spring-like warmth is ahead as we wrap up February and head into March.

We’ll stay cloudy into tonight with a few light showers or sprinkles possible. Temperatures overnight will range from the 40s north to near 60 south.

Some of the cooler air will start lifting out on Saturday, mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures will be on a wide range again with highs only around 50 in the north, but 70s returning to the south. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, but the chance for a rain shower remains low at only around 20%.

By Sunday warmer air will take back over most of the ArkLaTex with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s to near 80 in most locations. Once again we’ll see plenty of clouds, but only a slight chance of a shower.

Rain chances will pick up slightly Sunday night as an upper level storm system passes north of the area. Rain amounts should total half an inch or less in most areas and dry conditions are likely to return in time for the commute Monday morning.

Clouds will be on the decrease Monday with mainly sunny skies expected by afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Expect plenty of sun Tuesday with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible again by Wednesday, but Thursday looks like the wettest day next week with widespread showers and storms. Rain chances will be winding down by Friday.

Temperatures stay warm in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but look for cooler 50s behind the wet weather on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

