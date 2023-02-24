Video captures brazen shootout in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shocking surveillance video from a business in Tigerland near LSU, shows multiple shots being fired in that area just before 9 a.m. Thursday, February 23.

It happened near the intersection of Bob Pettit Blvd. and Alvin Dark Avenue.

Despite multiple rounds being fired, investigators say there were no reported injuries.

Two bullet holes can be seen from outside that food mart in Tigerland and glass from the car windows is shattered in the parking lot.

“It was very troubling to see this action going on on a boulevard of a college location and with the heavy firepower that appeared to be there,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

The surveillance video was captured at 8:53 a.m. It shows a white car pass near the intersection, then a man on the right in a black hoodie holds up a gun and fires it towards somebody outside the food mart.

It’s unclear how many people were shooting, or if the person near the car outside the business shot back.

“Every university has a location like Tigerland and other universities in cities have made it safer, than obviously what we’re seeing right now in Tigerland,” said Moore.

While the EBR District Attorney’s Office has taken legal action against different complexes and businesses in the area in the past, Moore believes the solution starts with the owners of these properties.

“We started a very informal committee to look at how to make properties around LSU safer and more attractive to visitors and occupants, particularly those who come here from out of state,” said DA Moore.

Baton Rouge Police are working to identify the individuals seen in the video.

“I don’t know the facts and the underlying circumstances, so it’s hard to tell whether one was firing in self defense or not, who fired first, but it doesn’t matter. It’s just the firepower that’s on that street at that time, at that location, given the history of what we’re seeing over there historically but more so recently,” said Moore.

Call Crimestoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information that can help investigators.

