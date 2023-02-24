Ask the Doctor
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police find a young man left shot to death after a reported shooting.

On Feb. 24, at 11:11 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Michigan Blvd. When officers arrived they discovered a man, 18 to 22-years-old, laying near a bicycle, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but vital signs were not found.

During the investigation, police discovered shell castings near where his body was located.

If you have any information on this case, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

