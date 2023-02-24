Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

University to raze house where Idaho students were killed

The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished, school officials said Friday.

The owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the university and the school accepted, University President Scott Green said in a memo to students and employees.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” Green wrote.

No timeline has set for the demolition, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have the house knocked down by the end of the semester.

“We’re just working through the processes that it takes to do such a thing,” Walker said. “But from the university standpoint, and in talking with the families, the sooner, the better.”

Walker also said the university is working with students and other community members to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

The victims’ bodies were found on Nov. 13 at the rental home, which is across the street from the university campus.

Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the killings.

Green also announced Friday that planning has started on a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focus of a garden in a location to be determined on campus grounds.

Scholarships in honor of the students are also being established.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

Latest News

Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina.
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’
A video shared by the zoo this week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the...
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time
A family in Bossier wants to unite with their kids from Ukraine, but war poses a problem.
‘It breaks my heart that we can’t all be together’ says mother battling for adoptive children in Ukraine