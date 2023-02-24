Symposium examines inequities, disparities in the Black community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A panel of Shreveport community leaders — including KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn — came together Wednesday, Feb. 23 for a discussion of issues important to the preservation and the strengthening of Black families.

The event, part of Black Power Week, was held at Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1666 Alston St.

“Historically, inequities and disparities are not foreign to the Black community. Like other communities of color, the Black community is more likely to experience socioeconomic, education and healthcare inequities,” says a statement from the sponsors. They are Moms on a Mission, Dads on Duty and the Black Lawyers Association.

The symposium’s objective was to effectively examine what resources and services show disparities in addressing the needs of the Black family and do maintain an ongoing effort to ensure that policy and program issues that affect Black families be kept in focus on the local and state level.

“I am honored that Moms on a Mission was asked to be a part of this event,” said Martha Tyler, the group’s founder and president. “This symposium is in alignment with the mission and vision of MOMs, and we are looking forward to taking actionable outcomes to our cities’ leaders.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.