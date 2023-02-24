Ask the Doctor
Sharply cooler with some showers today

By Matt Jones
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is slowly working its way south through the ArkLaTex this morning and will eventually stall south of the I-20 corridor later this afternoon. Along and north of this boundary, the wind has switched to the northeast drawing in much cooler air and this will remain the case over the next few days. Showers and storms have already developed along I-30 and more scattered showers are expected to develop closer to I-20 as we head through the morning.

Later this afternoon, rain chances will tend to shift north closer to Arkansas, northeast Texas and Oklahoma but clouds will be widespread for all of the ArkLaTex. There will be a large temperature gradient from north to south with highs in Arkansas and Oklahoma only reaching the 40s, mid to upper 50s along the I-20 corridor and mid to upper 60s for our southern counties and parishes. All of these numbers are a good 15 to 25 degrees colder than yesterday!

As we head into the weekend, it stays cloudy and cool on Saturday with more spotty showers possible mainly north and then by Sunday, we should start to see some breaks in the cloud cover by afternoon. As mentioned, Saturday will be cool with highs only in the 50s and 60s but eventually the stationary front will return north as a warm front bringing much warmer air to the entire region by Sunday with highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front will then sweep through late Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a brief round of showers and storms followed by some slightly cooler air to kick off the workweek.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we quickly warm up again with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking way ahead toward the end of next week, a powerful storm system and low pressure system could take aim on the region bringing the potential of widespread heavy rain and severe weather. Stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer to this timeframe!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

