MISSING: Longview woman may be in Dallas/Fort Worth area

Vanitra Odom, 46
Vanitra Odom, 46(Longview Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Police in Longview are currently looking for a missing woman.

The Longview Police Department says they need help from the public finding Vanitra Odom, 46, who was last heard from by family members on Feb. 23. Odom is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 300 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Police say she may be driving a silver Honda Accord with Texas plate number NKT 6466. Her family thinks she may be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Anyone with info on Odom’s whereabouts should call police at 903-237-1199.

