Man from south La. dead after being hit by van in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 62-year-old man from New Iberia is dead after being hit by a van in Sabine Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Thursday, Feb. 24 around 7 a.m. on Highway 1215 west of Highway 191. The crash claimed the life of Burley Hebert Jr.

LSP’s initial investigation shows Hebert was walking in the road when he was hit by a 1995 Chevy van that was headed south. Hebert was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the results of routine toxicology samples are pending. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.