Man from south La. dead after being hit by van in Sabine Parish

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 62-year-old man from New Iberia is dead after being hit by a van in Sabine Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Thursday, Feb. 24 around 7 a.m. on Highway 1215 west of Highway 191. The crash claimed the life of Burley Hebert Jr.

LSP’s initial investigation shows Hebert was walking in the road when he was hit by a 1995 Chevy van that was headed south. Hebert was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the results of routine toxicology samples are pending. The incident is still under investigation.

