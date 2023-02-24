Man accused of hitting woman in face, pointing gun at her & threatening to kill her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is actively looking for a man wanted on domestic violence charges.

Back on New Year’s Day, officers with SPD were called about a report of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. The victim told police that Dekendrey Reddix, 29, strangled her, hit her multiple times in the face, then pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Police say the victim’s injuries were consistent with the report she made.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

A warrant was obtained for Reddix’s arrest. He’s wanted for domestic abuse battery with strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Reddix’s whereabouts should call SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

