Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man accused of hitting woman in face, pointing gun at her & threatening to kill her

Dekendrey Reddix, DOB: 8/1/1993
Dekendrey Reddix, DOB: 8/1/1993(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is actively looking for a man wanted on domestic violence charges.

Back on New Year’s Day, officers with SPD were called about a report of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. The victim told police that Dekendrey Reddix, 29, strangled her, hit her multiple times in the face, then pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Police say the victim’s injuries were consistent with the report she made.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

A warrant was obtained for Reddix’s arrest. He’s wanted for domestic abuse battery with strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Reddix’s whereabouts should call SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

Latest News

Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
David Cauthron
Grand jury indicts officer involved in deadly crash during police chase; driver accused of fleeing also indicted
LSU Health Shreveport to participate in nationwide Parkinson's disease study.
LSU Health Shreveport selected for nationwide study of Parkinson’s disease in African Americans