Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

Latest News

Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
New vocational program provides more opportunities for inmates after release
Caddo Correctional offers new vocational program to give inmates job opportunities
Inmates at Caddo Correctional Center attend new vocational class
Inmates at Caddo Correctional Center attend new vocational class