‘It breaks my heart that we can’t all be together’ says mother battling for adoptive children in Ukraine

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Feb. 24, 2023, marks one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and with no end in sight, families that were in the final stages of adopting from Ukraine, are now forced to live in limbo.

A local Bossier family sat down with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in hopes of keeping their children’s story on the front lines.

Stephanie Chanthavilay first met Ivon in 2019 on a mission trip with her church to Ukraine.

A family in Bossier wants to unite with their kids from Ukraine, but war poses a problem. (Stephanie Chanthavilay & Angie Kelley)

“There was just something special about this boy,” Chanthavilay said.

Chanthavilay set out on adopting the young boy from Ukraine, but she and her family soon found out that he wasn’t an only child. He was one of three children.

Igor, Stephanie Chanthavilay, Julia, Ivon (Stephanie Chanthavilay & Angie Kelley)

“And it didn’t change anything, I said ‘okay, we are going to get all three children, and they are going to be part of our family,’” Chanthavilay said.

The lengthy process began in order to bring all three to the United States. The unexpected happed in 2022 when Covid rocked the lives of millions.

“Because of Covid, the offices that we needed to be connected with, shut down, and things in Ukraine were shut down, so it just took a long time,” Angie Kelley, Chanthavilay’s mother, said.

As Covid restrictions seemed to lose their grip, final documentation and dossiers were sent off to Ukraine. However, the family was faced with a new nightmare...leaving all three children held captive in Ukraine.

“On February 24th, the invasion happened, and all adoptions were stopped. We found out really quick that we needed to take some action because Igor, at the time, was 18-years-old and legally able to be called into the military service,” Kelley said.

The family instantly went into action, desperate to bring the children home while also searching for a way to prevent Igor from having to serve.

“For an entire year, we have worked with senators, representatives, host organizations, adoption organizations,” Kelley said.

They even enlisted the help of an attorney which led to the knowledge that an invitation from Bossier Parish Community College to study in the U.S. would provide a military exemption for Igor. Then in April, President Biden announced a proclamation called Uniting for Ukraine, which allowed American families to sponsor individuals from Ukraine for up to two years.

With Igor now in the U.S., Chanthavilay and Kelley still faced difficulties bringing over Julia and Ivon, the other two children. Although Julia just recently turned 18, the decision to join her older brother Igor wasn’t an option. Julia, although now able to come to America, is fighting the courts to become a legal guardian of her younger brother.

For Chanthavilay, everyday proves to be a painful reminder that her other two children are still living in a war zone.

“It breaks my heart that we can’t all be together,” Chanthavilay said.

But for this hopeful family, their unwavering faith to one day be united with Julia and Ivon, is a dream they’re not willing to give up on.

