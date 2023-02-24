Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteor crater

By Dave McNamara
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Scientists working for the Louisiana Geological Survey believe they may have discovered a large crater caused by the impact of a meteor more than 10,000 years ago. The crater, more than a mile across, was discovered in a rural area of St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana.

Paul Heinrich of LSU and other scientists noticed a circular depression in a laser image along Louisiana Highway 37. Heinrich explained that “since there are no volcanoes in Louisiana and there are no salt domes in this part of Louisiana, we knew that something strange was happening.” Further research indicated that the feature was likely a meteor crater, possibly caused by a meteor impact that occurred more than ten thousand years ago.

Read more at heartoflouisiana.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

Latest News

Black History Month: Dinero Washington
Black History Month: Dinero Washington works to better transit in Shreveport-Bossier
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
East Bank Mardi Gras Market and Parade.
East Bank Mardi Gras Market, Golf Cart Parade closes up the season
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Bossier Elementary held a special career fair for Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Special career fair held at Bossier Elementary for Black History Month