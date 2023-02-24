Haughton leaders encourage voters to pass millage to support fire & police departments

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Officials in Haughton are asking the public to vote for the passage of a 14.46 mills property tax to fund improvements for public safety departments.

If the vote is passed, the millage would raise around $413,931 each year for 15 years, starting in 2023 and ending in 2037. The Haughton Fire Department would get 7.36 mills, while the police department would get 7.1 mills.

The fire department says the money would be used to replace three fire engines, four all-purpose quick response apparatus, self-contained breathing apparatus, and bunker gear. Money would also be used to upgrade or replace radio equipment, firefighting equipment, hydraulic cutting tools, training props, and to make repairs to the station and various other equipment.

Officials in Haughton say it’s the seventh fastest growing municipality in the state, with a growth rate of 31.4%, according to 2020 Census data.

“With this growth, our demands for public safety have followed suit,” said Fire Chief Jimmy Holland. “Haughton Fire has seen a 43 percent increase in call volume over the last 10 years.”

The fire department says Haughton currently has no property taxes dedicated to either the police or fire department. Funds would be split between the fire and police departments if the vote passes.

Chief Holland says a 15-year needs assessment was done to make a projected equipment replacement schedule.

“This would be done over 15 years. We would not be purchasing all the needed equipment today,” Chief Holland said. “The safety of our personnel and our community is our top priority.”

The Haughton Fire Department plans to replace three firetrucks, all of which are outdated.

“Honestly, it’s just not sustainable in its current format. We’re operating but we do not have the funding to replace equipment,” Chief Gibson said.

Chief of Police Todd Gibson says the department needs the money to monitor web-based crimes and to arrest people preying on children.

“We are seeing more web-based crimes, especially against our children via cell phones and social media,” Chief Gibson said. “The ability to purchase Cellebrite software will help us monitor and arrest sex offenders who prey on our kids.”

Money from the millage would help the police department replace at least two police vehicles each year, along with other equipment.

“Replacing bulletproof vests as well as laptops help keep our officers safe and allow them to work on the streets rather than having to come to the station to prepare reports,” Gibson said. “Our portable radios need to be replaced. Some are very old and cost us money in maintenance repairs.”

Chief Gibson also says the money will help the department add more cameras within the town limits to track people who have committed crimes, and the vehicles they’re driving. He says the department’s body and dash cams are also outdated and need replacing.

Election day is Haughton is March 25.

TAX PROPOSAL

Shall the municipality of Haughton, LA of the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of fourteen and forty-six hundredths (14.46) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $413,931.96 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2037, of which seven and thirty six hundredths (7.36) mills would be allocated to the Haughton Fire Department and seven and one tenths (7.1) mills to the Haughton Police Department, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating public safety protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide public safety protection and medical service in the District, and all purposes incidental thereto.

