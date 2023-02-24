Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Acres is hosting a Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The event is meant to share Black history through poetry and music.

Pastor Reginald C. Dodd will host the event, with presenters including Vincent J. Turner, Minister Yolanda Adams-Johnson, and Donna Draper-Wiggins and Minister Steve Thibeaux. Singer Brenda Wimberly will also perform and speak on the evolution of negro spirituals.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Family Life Centre (7530 Greenwood Road).

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in
Coroner identifies teen who died after being shot in Goodwill Industries parking lot
2 teens face trial as adults in connection with homicide outside Goodwill Industries

Latest News

Black History Month: Dinero Washington
Black History Month: Dinero Washington works to better transit in Shreveport-Bossier
East Bank Mardi Gras Market and Parade.
East Bank Mardi Gras Market, Golf Cart Parade closes up the season
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Bossier Elementary held a special career fair for Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Special career fair held at Bossier Elementary for Black History Month