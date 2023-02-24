Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Acres is hosting a Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The event is meant to share Black history through poetry and music.

Pastor Reginald C. Dodd will host the event, with presenters including Vincent J. Turner, Minister Yolanda Adams-Johnson, and Donna Draper-Wiggins and Minister Steve Thibeaux. Singer Brenda Wimberly will also perform and speak on the evolution of negro spirituals.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Family Life Centre (7530 Greenwood Road).

