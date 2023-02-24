East Bank Mardi Gras Market, Golf Cart Parade closes up the season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A little after the official Mardi Gras holiday, the Bossier Arts Council and the East Bank District are throwing one last big event.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, a Mardi Gras Market and Golf Cart Parade will be held on the East Bank, 600 block of Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City. The market begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. and the Golf Cart Parade begins at 6 p.m.

The market began in 2020 as a way for local businesses and groups to join in on the fun of Mardi Gras parades without having to spend big bucks on large floats. After the parade, two floats will be selected to win Judge’s Choice and a People’s Choice for $250 each.

There will be throws, so don’t miss out on your chance to make a few last catches!

Activities:

Music

Market vendors

Food trucks

and more!

The event is family-friendly and promises to be a night of fun to wrap up the Mardi Gras season!

For more information, see the Facebook events for the market https://fb.me/e/3fTTFOkG5 and the parade https://fb.me/e/47On18HBa.

