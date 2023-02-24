Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China has called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

The plan issued Friday morning by the Foreign Ministry also urges the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, measures to ensure nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and steps to ensure the export of grain, after disruptions caused global food prices to spike.

China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict, but it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine over even refer to it as such, while accusing the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

Ukraine marks the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion. (CNN, POOL, CNN PORTUGAL, RFE/RL, Russian Pool via VGTRK, MORE)

The peace proposal mainly elaborated on long-held Chinese positions, including referring to the need that all countries’ “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed.”

It also called an end to the “Cold War mentality” — its standard term for what it regards as U.S. hegemony and interference in other countries.

China abstained Thursday when the U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide

Latest News

Teen facing charges in parade shooting death
Teen facing charges in parade shooting death
SPD searching for man wanted in Mardi Gras shooting
SPD searching for man wanted in Mardi Gras shooting
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
Because the material around the black holes can reach millions of degrees, producing X-rays,...
NASA space telescope finds two pairs of black holes on collision course