Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Black History Month: Dinero Washington works to better transit in Shreveport-Bossier

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Dinero Washington is the president and chief executive officer of Shreveport Transit Management and Metro Management Inc., also known as SporTran.

Washington graduated from Captain Shreve High School and earned two degrees from Northwestern State University.

Under his leadership, SporTran was recognized as the Route Match Urban Transit System of the Year. Washington has also served as president of the Louisiana Public Transportation Association, and a member of the South West Transit Association board.

He is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

Washington says he enjoys playing musical instruments, spending time with his family and attending Word of God Ministries.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEATURES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in
Coroner identifies teen who died after being shot in Goodwill Industries parking lot
2 teens face trial as adults in connection with homicide outside Goodwill Industries

Latest News

Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
Black History Month: Dinero Washington
Black History Month: Dinero Washington
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration