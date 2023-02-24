Black History Month: Dinero Washington works to better transit in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Dinero Washington is the president and chief executive officer of Shreveport Transit Management and Metro Management Inc., also known as SporTran.

Washington graduated from Captain Shreve High School and earned two degrees from Northwestern State University.

Under his leadership, SporTran was recognized as the Route Match Urban Transit System of the Year. Washington has also served as president of the Louisiana Public Transportation Association, and a member of the South West Transit Association board.

He is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

Washington says he enjoys playing musical instruments, spending time with his family and attending Word of God Ministries.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEATURES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.