4-year-old injured in shooting in Natchitoches Parish

A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Campti, La. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Campti, La. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young child was shot Wednesday night (Feb. 23).

Officials with the sheriff’s office say around 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call about shots being fired in the 200 block of Lake Street in Campti. The person who called 911 said a child had been shot.

When deputies got there, they learned two men had left a mobile home they were visiting on Lake Street. Not long after walking out and before getting into a 2012 Nissan Altima, multiple shots were fired into the car by an unknown person(s). Officials say one of the victims managed to get into the car while the shots were being fired and was grazed in the head by a bullet. That person did not require medical attention, the sheriff’s office says.

Not long after the shots were fired, family members realized that a 4-year-old child who was standing in the mobile home had been hit in the arm. The child was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional trauma center. Officials say the child’s wound is considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-357-7830. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-357-3817.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

