Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim found fatally shot in Queensborough
David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

Latest News

Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
Greenwood Acres hosting Black History Month Celebration
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
SPD investigating fatal shooting on Michigan Boulevard
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power