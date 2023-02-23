Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority bring community together through prayer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The women of the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosted a prayer service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

On Feb. 22, the women of the sorority brought the community together amidst the recent gun violence.

Gisele Proby-Bryant, a member of the organization, wants peace in the city of Shreveport.

“It’s urgent that we must connect with our youth to help the city leaders in this place that we call home to be safer,” Proby-Bryant said.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith also attended the event.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.