Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority bring community together through prayer

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The women of the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosted a prayer service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

On Feb. 22, the women of the sorority brought the community together amidst the recent gun violence.

Gisele Proby-Bryant, a member of the organization, wants peace in the city of Shreveport.

“It’s urgent that we must connect with our youth to help the city leaders in this place that we call home to be safer,” Proby-Bryant said.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith also attended the event.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
SPD responds to incident near Caddo Magnet.
Lockdown lifted at Caddo Magnet High after incident in surrounding neighborhood
Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18.
‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

Latest News

Community prayer event held in Shreveport
Community prayer event held in Shreveport
Barksdale to host 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
SLT presents Over the River and Through the Woods
Over the River and Through the Woods interview
Over the River and Through the Woods
Over the River and Through the Woods opens at Shreveport Little Theatre