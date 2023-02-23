Winners of the Golden Lens Photography Competition announced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two winners have been announced in the Golden Lens, a photography competition being held by Bossier Parish Community College and Prize Foundation.

On Feb. 23, Prize Foundation and Bossier Parish Community College announced the winners of the Golden Lens Photography Competition.

The Winners

$750 grand prize winner is Megan Murphy’s “Hotel Alley”

Winners for the Golden Lens announced. (KYLE JOHNSON | prize foundation)

$250 People’s Choice winner is Kevey Johnson’s “Super Mario Downtown”

The awards were announced earlier this month at Central ARTSTATION in downtown Shreveport. The event went from idea to reality last fall, BPCC Photography Instructor

Jennifer Robinson was the visionary of the Golden Lens.

“I’ve worked as an official Prizefest photographer for several years and asked many times if there would ever be a photo prize, they were just waiting for the right time,” Robison explained.

The competition was open for anyone that wanted to enter as long as the images were made during the two weeks of Prizefest and created in Caddo or Bossier Parish. All submissions went directly to a panel, which checked eligibility. 23 pieces were selected to be included in the exhibition.

“Golden Lens is an opportunity for all types of photographers to meet each other and push creative boundaries,” Robison said. “Winning isn’t receiving the trophy or a check, but the feeling of belonging to a group of supportive creatives.”

Robinson says the competition was successful and that they’ve already started planning next year’s event.

Exhibiting artists were Jacob Mitchell, Ikron Alexander, Hannah Fulton, Joshua Mokry, Kendall Clay, Kevey Johnson, Megan Murphy, Megan Scogin, Paul Belcher, Naomi Hannis, Sydney Michel, Deborah Lillie, P. Michael LeBlanc, Carol Record, Kermit C Burns, Daphne Blount, Mason Cullen, and Emmanuel Tice.

Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director and Founder of the Prize Foundation, matched Robison’s enthusiasm for the inaugural event.

“The spirit and the energy of this event and the people who attended showed me that the Golden Lens is a perfect match for all we are trying to build at the Prize Foundation. Our goal is to create a world-class group of creative entrepreneurs who can create together in our community,” says Gregory Kallenberg, executive director and founder of the Prize Foundation. “We’re proud to have photographers join the Prize Family of filmmakers, musicians, fashion designers, and our other bright spirits. Viva Golden Lens.”

