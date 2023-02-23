Texarkana non-profit honors community worker with Black Excellence Award

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - As a part of Black History Month, a Texarkana community worker was honored for her endeavors.

On Feb. 23, Barbara Pitts Riley was honored with a Black Excellence Award presented by non-profit group Pillars and Plants. The organization operates the Ozan Iron-Mountain Neighborhood Center in Texarkana and provide multiple services for youth and senior citizens.

Services director LaToyia Williams says Pitts Riley was instrumental in her work.

“For over 30 years, she has been a long servant in our community, and we just wanted to take the time and acknowledge her and celebrate all of her endeavors here in the community,” Williams said.

This is the second year the Black Excellence Award has been given out.

