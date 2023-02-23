Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texarkana non-profit honors community worker with Black Excellence Award

Barbara Pitts Riley was honored with the Black Excellence Award.
Barbara Pitts Riley was honored with the Black Excellence Award.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - As a part of Black History Month, a Texarkana community worker was honored for her endeavors.

On Feb. 23, Barbara Pitts Riley was honored with a Black Excellence Award presented by non-profit group Pillars and Plants. The organization operates the Ozan Iron-Mountain Neighborhood Center in Texarkana and provide multiple services for youth and senior citizens.

Services director LaToyia Williams says Pitts Riley was instrumental in her work.

“For over 30 years, she has been a long servant in our community, and we just wanted to take the time and acknowledge her and celebrate all of her endeavors here in the community,” Williams said.

This is the second year the Black Excellence Award has been given out.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18.
‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

Latest News

Teen facing charges in parade shooting death
Teen facing charges in parade shooting death
SPD searching for man wanted in Mardi Gras shooting
SPD searching for man wanted in Mardi Gras shooting
Black History Month: Sonnia Steele
Black History Month: Sonnia Steele
Jacaila Lewis, 15, of Shreveport, stands about 5′3″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She last...
Runaway last seen getting into gray SUV