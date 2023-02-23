Temperatures dip on Friday, but more warm days are ahead as February ends

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front will bring cooler weather back to the ArkLaTex on Friday, but expect to warm back up over the weekend. Some showers remain in the forecast but widespread rain isn’t expected for at least the next few days.

Clouds will fill back in tonight. Temperatures will cool into the 40s north and 50s to low 60s south. A few showers will be possible, but most rain should be light.

It’s back to jacket or sweater weather Friday and you might want the rain gear too. Temperatures will be a good bit cooler with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s along and north of I-30, mid to upper 50s around I-20, and low to mid 60s across the far south. Some scattered showers are likely, but most rain should be on the light side. The chance of getting wet is around 30%.

Warmer air will start to build back in over the weekend. Saturday will likely see a wide range in temperatures again from north to south. Cooler 50s will be found around I-30, but areas one side or the other of Toledo Bend Reservoir will bounce back into the mid 70s. Skies will remain mainly cloudy with a stray shower or 2 possible.

More clouds and a stray shower are possible Sunday, but temperatures will continue to warm back for most of the area. Highs will get back into the 70s to near 80 across the ArkLaTex.

A storm system will brush by Sunday night bring an increase in showers and a few storms. Rain should be winding down across the area by daybreak Monday. We’ll see decreasing clouds with afternoon highs Monday in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday promises more sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. After starting in the 50s in the morning we’ll warm back into the mid 70s by afternoon. Clouds are back Wednesday with a few showers possible as we hit midweek. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 70s to around 80 expected with morning lows in the 60s.

