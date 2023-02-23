Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager from Texas is possibly facing criminal charges after the shooting death of another teen at the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The shooting resulted in the death of Elysian Fields student-athlete, Kip Lewis, 17.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday, Feb. 22. The 16-year-old male, accompanied by his attorney, Ron Miciotto, surrendered at the Caddo Juvenile Justice Complex sometime Wednesday. He will make an initial court appearance Friday, Feb. 24 at Caddo Juvenile Court.

During this continued custody hearing, the DA will present findings from law enforcement’s investigation to Juvenile Judge Ree Casey-Jones to determine whether or not to hold the teen in custody pending trial.

