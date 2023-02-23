Ask the Doctor
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager from Texas is possibly facing criminal charges after the shooting death of another teen at the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The shooting resulted in the death of Elysian Fields student-athlete, Kip Lewis, 17.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday, Feb. 22. The 16-year-old male, accompanied by his attorney, Ron Miciotto, surrendered at the Caddo Juvenile Justice Complex sometime Wednesday. He will make an initial court appearance Friday, Feb. 24 at Caddo Juvenile Court.

[’He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting]

During this continued custody hearing, the DA will present findings from law enforcement’s investigation to Juvenile Judge Ree Casey-Jones to determine whether or not to hold the teen in custody pending trial.

