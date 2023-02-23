Ask the Doctor
Special career fair held at Bossier Elementary for Black History Month

By Tamer Knight
Feb. 23, 2023
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Students at Bossier Elementary School gathered Thursday for a special Black History Month program.

To honor the past and inspire the future, the school held a career day featuring community members working in a number of professions. Students were able to learn about different career paths and meet professionals working in the community.

School officials say it was vital to introduce the students to a diverse workforce early so they will be successful, and also so they understand there are more job opportunities then just the NFL and the NBA. Students were able to interact with police officers, Army cadets, a chef, barbers, hairstylists, and KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn.

Many other professionals from different career fields were also involved.

