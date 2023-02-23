Ask the Doctor
‘Song of a People’ showcases music, literary works of African Americans

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One organization is aimed at preserving and promoting the music of African Americans.

New Arts Musique is the local branch of the National Association of Negro Musicians, a 100-year-old organization.

The group is sponsoring an event called “Song of a People: Music and Poetry of the African American Experience.” Guest presenters include bass-baritone Ivan Griffin, pianist Wilfred Delphin and narrator Michael Boucree.

Songs of a People event
Songs of a People event(KSLA)

The event is meant to highlight the plight of African Americans through beautiful musical and literary works.

Song of a People will take place at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Baptist Bible Fellowship Church (8900 Kingston Road). The event is free and open to the public.

