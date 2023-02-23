Shreveport residents concerned about crime during Mardi Gras; SPD to implement cameras in high crime areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

Amidst a violent Mardi Gras in Shreveport this past weekend, including multiple incidents near the Krewe of Gemini parade, residents say they’re concerned about the crime.

Mardi Gras is typically a time of celebration, but

KSLA reached out to the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) for the arrest numbers for this year’s Mardi Gras parades, but they’ve yet to release the information. SPD says there were two shootings at the Krewe of Gemini parade, one of which was fatal, resulting in the death of Elysian Fields High School junior, Kip Lewis. In another incident, a man was arrested for attacking an officer at the parade.

One local resident, Michael Williams, says he was fearful to attend parades with his family due to increased crime.

“It makes us not want to participate in the festivals and the activities in the Mardi Gras parade because of crime,” Williams said.

SPD says they will be implementing more cameras in high crime areas too help residents feel safer.

“We’re hoping the cameras being placed in certain areas will, for one, lower the crime rate in those areas. When it comes to future planning for the Mardi Gras parades, we’re going to take everything that happened and learn from it, and we’re going to move forward.”

SPD plans to install nearly 100 cameras across the city to better surveillance high crime areas. They’re also working on new plans to prevent more parade shootings.

