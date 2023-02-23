Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Runaway last seen getting into gray SUV

She ran away Feb. 20 from her home in the 7100 block of Elsie Street
Jacaila Lewis, 15, of Shreveport, stands about 5′3″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She last...
Jacaila Lewis, 15, of Shreveport, stands about 5′3″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She last was seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black socks.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police detectives are searching for a runaway juvenile.

Jacaila Lewis ran away Monday, Feb. 20 from her home in the 7100 block of Elsie Street. The 15-year-old last was seen getting into a newer model gray SUV.

Lewis stands about 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black socks.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Lewis to call police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.

