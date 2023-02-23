Runaway last seen getting into gray SUV
She ran away Feb. 20 from her home in the 7100 block of Elsie Street
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police detectives are searching for a runaway juvenile.
Jacaila Lewis ran away Monday, Feb. 20 from her home in the 7100 block of Elsie Street. The 15-year-old last was seen getting into a newer model gray SUV.
Lewis stands about 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black socks.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Lewis to call police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.
