Runaway last seen getting into gray SUV

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police detectives are searching for a runaway juvenile.

Jacaila Lewis ran away Monday, Feb. 20 from her home in the 7100 block of Elsie Street. The 15-year-old last was seen getting into a newer model gray SUV.

Lewis stands about 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black socks.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Lewis to call police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.

