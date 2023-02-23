Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000

A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.(LCG Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.

The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.

Officials said the box had never been opened.

The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.

It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.

However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.

The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.

Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Streetman, DOB: 9/7/1994
Arrest made after female police officer attacked at gas station
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18.
‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

Latest News

Teen facing charges in parade shooting death
Teen facing charges in parade shooting death
SPD searching for man wanted in Mardi Gras shooting
SPD searching for man wanted in Mardi Gras shooting
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’